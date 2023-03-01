A warm start to March

SYNOPSIS - Today we will see the chance of a shower or two this afternoon and the same story for tomorrow afternoon as well. Today and tomorrow will both be warm to start March off in the 80s for high temperatures. Friday is a 4Warn Weather Day for the chance of a few strong to severe storms ahead of a cold front, timing looks to be from 11am-2pm. It will be a fast moving line with our greatest threat coming from some gusty winds but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. After the front on Friday the weekend looks great with highs in the 70s and sunny skies.

TODAY - Partly sunny, a shower or two. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds SW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 68° High: 80° 70%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 73° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 55° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 60° High: 83° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

