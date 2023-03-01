Tracking Thunderstorms For Friday

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will remain in the 80s through Friday, well above our normal high of 70°. A passing cold front Friday will bring in a broken line of showers and thunderstorms, with drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend under sunny skies. Highs will return to the 80s as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers. High near 83°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 68°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 83° 70%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

