Tracking Thunderstorms For Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – High temperatures will remain in the 80s through Friday, well above our normal high of 70°. A passing cold front Friday will bring in a broken line of showers and thunderstorms, with drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend under sunny skies. Highs will return to the 80s as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers. High near 83°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 68°.  Winds S at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 68° High: 83° 70%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 79° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 81° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections

Latest News

Severe weather brings out scammers
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-01-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-01-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-01-23
A warm start to March
Farmers considering moving planting dates in lieu of heat.
Dry and hot winter affecting the agriculture industry