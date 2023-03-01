Several dogs missing in Holmes County

Several dogs reported missing in Holmes County and Florida-Alabama state line
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Holmes County residents make a desperate plea for the safe return of their missing dogs.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they say they have received a number of reports of dogs going missing in the Holmes County and Florida-Alabama state line area.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the string of disappearing dogs cannot be a coincidence.

“You hate to think that people are out here stealing dogs, but it’s not a coincidence that so many of them is going missing at the same time,” said Tate.

Macy Ward says her German Short Haired Pointer Cash has been gone since President’s Day.

“We pulled up and there was no sign of him. I called; food was still in his bowl from where a friend had left him. We left his bed out and everything it was just very emotional when I realized that he was not on the property,” said Ward. “We gave it maybe a few hours and he never showed up.”

Amanda Faulk lives near Alabama Highway 153, that is where she says her dog named Danger was taken on Thursday. She is offering a $500 reward for Danger’s return and says his well-being is her main priority.

“It would mean everything (if Danger was returned) I can’t tell you how much this dog means to me. I just hope that people will do the right thing,” Faulk said.

April Jones says her dog’s son Hannah Montana has also disappeared.

Deputies say they’ve received a tip and are investigating.

“We did get a tip from a lady in just the edge of Walton County and Darlington of a vehicle trying to pick up a dog and we’ve identified those people in that vehicle and matter fact the investigator has gone to Alabama to question one of those people about the dog,” the Sheriff said.

Officials say they are still working to figure out a motive.

