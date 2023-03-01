Road to a state title: Pike County girls fall in first ever state semifinal appearance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Another Wiregrass-area team looked to try and punch their ticket to a 3A Girls State Championship matchup, as Pike County took on Clements in semifinal action.

Pike County 25 - Clements 56

The Lady Colts used a suffocating defense to dash the Lady Bulldogs’ dreams.

Clements (23-8) came out strong in the first half, as they forced 21 turnovers with their full-court pressure and trapping half-court defenses.

That defensive help made sure that the Lady Colts never trailed at any point during the game, as they pushed to an early double digit lead after one quarter and was up 25 at the half.

Pike County’s (27-6) first ever appearance in a state semifinal did not go the way the Lady Bulldogs hoped, going 9-for-45 (20%) from the field and just 12% (2-for-16) from beyond the arc.

The Lady Bulldogs top contributor was Amity White, finishing with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Taniyah Green also had 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal for her part.

The Lady Colts were led by Taylor Farrar (12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals), Leah Childress (10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 4 steals), and Shakarri Bailey (10 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals).

Clements will get a 3A title matchup with Trinity (31-2) on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

News4′s Briana Jones will be live from Birmingham throughout the week with highlights and coverage of our local teams. You can find the full Wiregrass team schedule for Birmingham by clicking here.

