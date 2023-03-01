Registration open for 40th Alabama State Games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Registration has opened for the Alabama State Games, an event for all ages, that features competitions in 26 sporting events.

The 40th Alabama State Games will take place from June 9-11 in Birmingham and the greater Jefferson County area.

Event organizers are expecting 6,000 or more participating athletes.

“There are thousands of young people who have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement, the challenges, to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential, like the athletes that compete, is limited only by our imagination,” said Ron Creel, founder of the ASF Foundation/Alabama State Games.

Equestrian and Esports are brand new events this year. Chess, racquetball, and table tennis will return to the state games this year as well. In addition, the regularly scheduled events such as archery, baseball, bowling, swimming & diving, ninja challenge, miracle league, track, and wrestling are just some of the events that will take place.

For a complete list of games or to register for the event, you can click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.