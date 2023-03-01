Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City

231 wreck
231 wreck(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died and two others are hospitalized after a three-vehicle accident on Monday in Panama City.

The Panama City Police Department reports Shawn David Stephens, 51, of Live Oak was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The drivers of two other vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

It happened at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Hwy. 77 Monday around 8:20 p.m. The crash closed the intersection for more than four hours.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman facing charges in connection to deadly crash
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
School bus
Houston County, Dothan schools begin child safety program
An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to...
Commercial vehicle wreck causes road closure in Coffee County
Receiving Wiregrass Angel House awards on February 28, 2023, are (l-r) Brad Kimbro, Wiregrass...
Wiregrass Angel House presents awards to supporters of its mission