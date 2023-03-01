Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died and two others are hospitalized after a three-vehicle accident on Monday in Panama City.

The Panama City Police Department reports Shawn David Stephens, 51, of Live Oak was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The drivers of two other vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

It happened at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Hwy. 77 Monday around 8:20 p.m. The crash closed the intersection for more than four hours.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.