KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

