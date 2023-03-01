Houston County, Dothan schools begin child safety program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County and Dothan City schools are working to ensure school bus safety.

They are rolling out an automated stop arm violation system powered by AngelTrax on Wednesday.

The system will include cameras on all buses that will take a picture of any car that illegally passes a stopped school bus.

Citations will be sent out to the registered vehicle owner in the mail. These citations start March 1, 2023.

Dothan City Schools announced their partnership with AngelTrax in January, giving a demonstration of the technology on January 24, 2023.

During that demonstration, Director of Transportation at DCS said, “I’m very excited. So are those in the transportation department seeing that DCS is being proactive, trying to do everything they can to protect their children. I think this is something that you’ll see take a hold throughout the state once this gets going.”

The Houston County Board of Education was quick to follow, approving a 5-year contract with AngelTrax in February.

“Safety is the number one priority when transporting the students of Houston County Schools. With the help of AngelTrax and the support of our School Board and Superintendent Mr. Brandy White, we have made student transportation even safer,” Transportation Supervisor of Houston County School Steve Dasinger said in a recent press release.

This technology will be on all buses in the Houston County and Dothan City School’s fleet starting March 1, 2023. People who violate the stop arm law can expect to receive their citations within two weeks of the violation.

