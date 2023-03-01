Harrand Creek Elementary presents first Black History program

Harrand Creek Elementary School students presented their first Black History program.
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Students at Harrand Creek Elementary School had the opportunity on Tuesday to present their first ever Black History program.

Jason Hadden, the principal of Harrand Creek, was one of the faculty that gathered to support the presenting students in their program. He says events like this stress the importance of cultural diversity.

“We are the most diverse school in Enterprise City Schools, so we take pride in that,” said Hadden. “Black history is so important to us, because I want our kids to know their cultural heritage that goes with that and the importance of that and how that affects us in the community.”

The show marked an appropriately positive end to Black History Month.

