Former UGA defensive lineman facing charges in connection to deadly crash

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Georgia football player as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 15 fatal crash that killed a UGA staffer and fellow teammate.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for reckless driving and racing. Their investigation found that UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.

The toxicology report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. It also showed that no drugs were in her system at the time.

Athens-Clarke County investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who was a passenger in the Expedition driven by LeCroy, died at the scene. LeCroy died later at the hospital. Two others injured in the crash were Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and UGA staffer Victoria Bowles.

Head Football Coach Kirby Smart released the following statement in response to the charges brought against Carter.

Carter was a defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

