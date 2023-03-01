Geneva County Lake reopens under new management

After renovations and a new lake manager, Geneva County PFL reopens.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - After being closed for months, the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake is open yet again.

In addition to being reopened, the lake is under new management and renovations have been made, both physically and cosmetically.

Ray Windham has been named the new lake manager for Geneva County PFL. Windham previously worked as a lake manager in Barbour County, Alabama. He is also a former Vietnam veteran.

“I love it. I always love a challenge.,” said Windham. “I have 10 years of experience doing this, I know what to do, and I want to invite all of my previous customers and new customers to come out and join us for a day of fishing and a family fun day.”

Cosmetic renovations have been made around the two separate lakes, along with renovating the store, adding more fishing equipment and other accessories.

After opening at sunrise Wednesday morning, Windham has been pleased with the turnout for day one.

“It has been closed a while, but people were all excited about it being open again,” said Windham. “We have had a good day with a lot of people coming in today.”

Many anglers made their way out to the water throughout the day, even taking home their fair share of fish.

“The drought is over because they are open and the season begins,” said Donald McMullen, who went fishing at Geneva County PFL Wednesday morning. “Go fishing. It’s good therapy.”

Anglers 16 years old and older must abide by normal state fishing license laws, in addition to purchasing a daily permit from the park.

