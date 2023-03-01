Dry and hot winter affecting the agriculture industry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We aren’t the only ones feeling the heat this February.

Due to the uncharacteristic dry and hot winter this year, many farmers are considering moving planting dates up.

“With warm winter, especially the weather we are having now, we are worried about seeds germinating out of sequence, so we have weeds that shouldn’t be there,” said Adam Temple, a local farmer. “We are getting ready to plant corn, but I was talking to another farmer here who has almost completed corn planting. So, yes, this warm weather has affected us.”

In addition to the heat, farmers are having to battle fluctuating fuel and supplies cost.

According to Temple, cost management is the biggest hurdle for farmers today.

