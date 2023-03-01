Covington County crash claims life of Opp man

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opp man
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opp man(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Opp man.

Douglas Wayne Hurst, 57, was fatally injured when his car struck another vehicle on U.S. 331, two miles south of Opp.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mason Noah Brockman, 26, was driving the other vehicle. He was taken to a local area hospital.

The wreck happened at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday morning and left the road closed for several hours.

No further information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

