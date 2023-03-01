Confucius Institute at Troy University has closed

Troy University
Troy University(Troy University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has closed its Confucius Institute and ended the agreement with its sponsoring institution in China effective on Mar. 1.

The Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 2 to discontinue the partnership citing federal regulations that will limit the availability of funding to institutions that maintain their agreements with Chinese partners.

The institute opened in 2007 as a joint venture with educational partners in China to provide language and cultural learning opportunities to citizens in Alabama.

In recent years the federal government has taken steps to discourage some kinds of Chinese partnership agreements. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act gave universities a deadline of Oct. 2023 to discontinue Confucius Institute programs or lose eligibility for defense funding.

“Troy University’s strategic goals include continued growth and development as a research institution, which relies in part on access to federal funding, including from the Department of Defense,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “We feel it is in the best interest of TROY’s long-term vision to transition away from our partnership with the Confucius Institute.”

Troy University stated that they would continue to recruit students from China and maintain relationships with Chinese universities through initiatives, including the Sino-American Cooperation in Higher Education and Professional Development (CHEPD) 1+2+1 Program, which brings Chinese students to the U.S. for two years of study.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections

Latest News

The Supporting Families of the Fallen Act provides an increase of $100,000 to the maximum...
Tuberville-sponsored bill goes into effect, increasing military life insurance coverage
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
Amy Bonds at a Dothan School Board meeting in September 2019.
Amy Bonds stepping down from Dothan school board
With an average of $170 less a month, many Alabamians may struggle financially with this change.
How the end to emergency snap benefits affects Alabama
After renovations and a new lake manager, Geneva County PFL reopens.
Geneva County Lake reopens under new management