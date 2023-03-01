Commercial vehicle wreck causes road closure in Coffee County

An overturned semi has caused a road closure for an undetermined amount of time, according to ALEA.(RSN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, has caused a road closure. 

According to ALEA, Both lanes of Alabama 189 near the 23 mile marker in Coffee County are closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

