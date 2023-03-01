Blakely to get new public works vehicles through USDA loan

BLAKELY, GA (WTVY) - Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) announced two awards for the city of Blakely on Wednesday.

The loans from USDA Rural Development program, totaling in $376,500, will help Blakely buy a new grapple and garbage truck.

These new public works trucks will help eliminate the constant maintenance costs and improve efficiency in the city.

“Older public service vehicles often require more frequent and costly maintenance and when they are in the shop, it could mean a gap in services,” said Congressman Bishop. “I am glad to see these federal funds coming to Blakely for new garbage and grapple trucks to help ensure uninterrupted services for its residents. I will continue to work in Congress with my colleagues to make sure that USDA Rural Development is robustly funded so it can support local projects like this.”

The City of Blakely is grateful for the loans and the new vehicles coming to the city.

“These USDA Rural Development loans, matched by funds the City of Blakely has put together, will cover the cost of purchasing a new garbage and new grapple truck. The newer vehicles will allow us to provide better public works services to the city’s residents with fewer interruptions and lower maintenance costs,” said Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush. “These federal funds support local governments, like ours, cover the up-front costs for these larger capital and equipment projects which improve the quality of life for our communities.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.