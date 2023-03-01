Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Parents who send their children to out-of-district, private, and other schools will receive a $6,000 tax credit if a proposed bill passes the Alabama legislature.

But, even before the final draft of Senator Larry Stutts’ measure is completed, there is opposition to his plan that would create Education Savings Accounts, or ESA’s.

State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) said on Tuesday that he is timid about supporting Stutt’s bill but admits school choice is a hot topic that lawmakers must address during their upcoming session.

“There’s a lot of issues when you talk about starting ESA’s,” Chesteen said Tuesday during a visit to Highlands Elementary School in Dothan. “Is this for private school, is it for public school, is it for home schools?” he asked.

Under Stutts’ plan dubbed the Parents Rights In Children’s Education--or PRICE Act--- it would be for all of those.

“It’s strictly left up to the schools and the parents on whether they participate or not,” Stutts , a Tuscumbia Republican,said via al.com.

Basically, his bill provides ways for parents to pull their children from failing or under performing schools, though his bill would not be limited to those schools.

An ESA would be created, with parents receiving $6,000 per child who attends schools outside their assigned district.

Dothan’s superintendent believes the bill further tilts an already not level playing field among schools.

“I think it is inherently unfair to use a set of standards that would judge us and maybe label us as “failing” and then not have those same standards imposed on these other schools that these funds will be used at,” Dr. Dennis Coe said on Tuesday, speaking of private and home schools.

Exact wording of Stutts’ bill and requirements it will mandate have not been finalized, but schools will not be forced to participate and students who attend out-of-district public schools must ante up tuition that ESA’s would fund.

Chesteen, a former educator, believes overlooked is a school choice plan that lawmakers passed nearly a decade ago.

“There are scholarships that are available now for these students (who) attend failing schools to go to a non-failing schools,” he told WTVY News 4.

Though expressing support for school choice, Dr. Coe believes judging schools solely on test scores doesn’t provide an accurate depiction of how they perform.

“We rely way too heavily on test scores, we rely way too heavily on ACT scores when the majority of our kids are going to work force and not going to college,” he said.

And Coe also believes comparing school systems is not necessarily apples to apples.

Dothan, he points out, is among the lowest funded district in Alabama and, compared to 70 other municipal districts, is at the bottom---all the way at the bottom.

Stutts’ bill would essentially take funding that parents pay for public education through tax dollars and allow its use it as tuition at schools of their choice, assuming those schools choose to participate in the choice program.

It is like one that stalled in a House study committee last year.

Alabama lawmakers begin their 2023 session on Tuesday, though it is unclear when Stutts’ proposal will be considered.

