Alabama Forestry Commission gives away nearly 900 trees in Geneva County

Commission gives away trees in Marshall and Geneva County on Mar. 1.
Commission gives away trees in Marshall and Geneva County on Mar. 1.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of new trees are set to be blooming in Geneva County pretty soon.

The Alabama Forestry Commission was at the Geneva County Farm Center Wednesday morning giving away seedlings for Geneva County residents.

The giveaway was intended to last from 10 a.m. until noon, but the line backed up early and nearly 900 seedlings were given out in just 45 minutes. Members of the commission say people were lining up for seedlings at 9:15 a.m.

“That speaks volumes that folks are just interested in trees, interested in forestry, and that is part of our mission,” said Chris Cotton, a work unit manager with the commission. “Alabama Forestry Commission works to educate and sustain, so that’s what we want to do.”

In addition to Geneva County, commission members were also in Marshall County giving away seedlings Wednesday.

