Alabama Dance Works presents ELEMENTS

The three-night engagement runs from Thursday March 2nd through Saturday March 4th, at 6:30 pm in the Cultural Arts Center Auditorium Theater in Dothan, Alabama.
ELEMENTS, will be an original dance concert in four acts, representing the four elements: air,...
ELEMENTS, will be an original dance concert in four acts, representing the four elements: air, water, fire, and earth. ELEMENTS will feature original choreography from ADW’s Resident Choreographers: Artistic Director, Christina Hicks, Rehearsal Director, Ryan Miller, Kerry Herring, Ryan Wagstaff, Lauren Hart, Madison McGriff, and Michaela Pearse. This show will accentuate the exceptional athleticism of the professional company while highlighting their grace, technique and strength through contemporary, jazz, modern and hip hop dance genres.(Alabama Dance Works)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Dance Works, Dothan’s very own professional dance company, is returning to the Cultural Arts Center stage with their Spring Concert Series, ELEMENTS, which embodies the contemporary dance company’s energy and sophistication.

The three-night engagement runs from Thursday March 2nd through Saturday March 4th, at 6:30 pm in the Cultural Arts Center Auditorium Theater in Dothan, Alabama.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students under 18 for the Friday and Saturday shows. Seating is general admission.

On Thursday March 2nd ADW will host a gala event along with the show. Tickets for the event are $50 each. Tables and half tables also available for purchase. Tickets include the show, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a wine pull.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information call 334.699.5044. All tickets are available in advance at www.aldanceworks.com.

ELEMENTS, will be an original dance concert in four acts, representing the four elements: air, water, fire, and earth. ELEMENTS will feature original choreography from ADW’s Resident Choreographers: Artistic Director, Christina Hicks, Rehearsal Director Ryan Miller, Kerry Herring, Ryan Wagstaff, Lauren Hart, Madison McGriff, and Michaela Pearse. This show will accentuate the exceptional athleticism of the professional company while highlighting their grace, technique and strength through contemporary, jazz, modern and hip hop dance genres.

ADW’s mission is to transform the lives of its students and audiences through high quality education, performances, and community engagement. Through this project, Alabama Dance Works is making Alabama’s communities stronger and our state’s arts and culture sector more vibrant. “We hope this concert instills an ongoing interest and appreciation for dance in our community and are proud to provide more opportunities for Alabamians to experience the arts here in Dothan! “says, Executive and Artistic director, Christina Hicks.

Alabama Dance Works’ 2022-2023 concert season is made possible by the generosity of Mike Schmitz Automotive Group and The Alabama State Council on the Arts.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Roadwork locations are indicated in the map above.
New road work starting at major Dothan intersections
Alabama State Senators Donnie Chesteen and Larry Stutts, and Dothan Superintendent Dennie Coe
Alabama parents would receive $6,000 to change schools: Proposal

Latest News

SEADAC brings 'The Lion King' to the Dothan Civic Center
SEADAC brings 'The Lion King' to the Dothan Civic Center
Statue
Weekend car show to benefit Angel of Hope
Receiving Wiregrass Angel House awards on February 28, 2023, are (l-r) Brad Kimbro, Wiregrass...
Wiregrass Angel House presents awards to supporters of its mission
Wiregrass Angel House honors volunteers and supporters
Wiregrass Angel House Honors Supporters and Volunteers