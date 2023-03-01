Alabama Dance Works presents ELEMENTS

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Dance Works, Dothan’s very own professional dance company, is returning to the Cultural Arts Center stage with their Spring Concert Series, ELEMENTS, which embodies the contemporary dance company’s energy and sophistication.

The three-night engagement runs from Thursday March 2nd through Saturday March 4th, at 6:30 pm in the Cultural Arts Center Auditorium Theater in Dothan, Alabama.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students under 18 for the Friday and Saturday shows. Seating is general admission.

On Thursday March 2nd ADW will host a gala event along with the show. Tickets for the event are $50 each. Tables and half tables also available for purchase. Tickets include the show, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a wine pull.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information call 334.699.5044. All tickets are available in advance at www.aldanceworks.com.

ELEMENTS, will be an original dance concert in four acts, representing the four elements: air, water, fire, and earth. ELEMENTS will feature original choreography from ADW’s Resident Choreographers: Artistic Director, Christina Hicks, Rehearsal Director Ryan Miller, Kerry Herring, Ryan Wagstaff, Lauren Hart, Madison McGriff, and Michaela Pearse. This show will accentuate the exceptional athleticism of the professional company while highlighting their grace, technique and strength through contemporary, jazz, modern and hip hop dance genres.

ADW’s mission is to transform the lives of its students and audiences through high quality education, performances, and community engagement. Through this project, Alabama Dance Works is making Alabama’s communities stronger and our state’s arts and culture sector more vibrant. “We hope this concert instills an ongoing interest and appreciation for dance in our community and are proud to provide more opportunities for Alabamians to experience the arts here in Dothan! “says, Executive and Artistic director, Christina Hicks.

Alabama Dance Works’ 2022-2023 concert season is made possible by the generosity of Mike Schmitz Automotive Group and The Alabama State Council on the Arts.

