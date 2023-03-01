2024 educational budget last to include COVID-19 federal funding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, the State Department of Education presented its asks for the 2024 educational budget. This is the last budget that includes COVID-19 federal funding.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has received over $3 billion in federal funding for schools.

Dr. Eric Mackey, the State Superintendent for the Alabama Board of Education, said the federal money has helped fund programs such as the summer reading initiative.

“Our summer reading camps that have been very successful, that have been helping children become better readers by exposing them to more books and more instruction in the summer,” said Mackey.

The federal funds coming to an end will have little to no impact on the 2024 budget, but Mackey said they are already discussing how to move forward with the budget in 2025 and beyond.

