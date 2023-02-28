Wiregrass United Way helps the community

Wiregrass United Way is touring many of their 37 partner agencies, with the non-profits making a pitch hoping to get a piece of the fund distribution.
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass United Way is on the move! They’re touring many of their 37 partner agencies, including the Dothan Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc.

At each stop, non-profits are making their pitch and hoping to get a piece of WUW’s funds distribution. It’s an important time of the year for Dothan’s Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc.

Both non-profits must prove their impact and what they’re doing to further their reach in 2023. The results of their presentations will determine how much help they’ll get from Wiregrass United Way.

“Do as good of a job as we can with communicating with parents, foster parents, grandparents and the school system,” said Executive Producer of Boys and Girls Club, Phillip Gilley. ”So, we make a more collaborative effort on helping these kids become productive, caring and responsible adults”.

As both organizations await the final grant announcements from Wiregrass United Way. They say are excited to take another step toward uplifting the youth of the community.

