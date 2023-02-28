Wiregrass to see more traffic as Spring Break approaches

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For some, Spring Break means sun and beach fun. For Dothan, it means congestion.

Alabama law enforcement is expecting heavier congestion to be hitting Dothan and the rest of the wiregrass rather soon.

“With more traffic comes the increased possibility of being involved in a crash because of a heavier presence,” said Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney. “If someone is following too close in the midst of that congestion, or if you are following too close to the vehicle in front of you and they decide to abruptly slam on brakes, then you don’t give yourself enough time to have that reactionary gap so that you can stop in time and not collide with the rear end of their vehicle.”

During Spring Break, additional law enforcement will be present throughout major highways, conducting license and safety checks.

Trooper McKinney says there is also an increased chance of encountering a drunk driver during this time.

