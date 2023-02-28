Storm Threat Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues, with somewhat higher humidity levels on the way for the coming days, leading to a few stray showers. A cold front is still on track for Friday, with a fast-moving line of showers and thunderstorms during the midday to early-afternoon period, some of which could be strong. Cooler air returns for the weekend.
TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers. High near 83°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 66°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 80° 70%
SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 75° 0%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 73° 0%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 77° 5%
TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 81° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
