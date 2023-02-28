Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skeletal remains were found in Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.
Panama City Beach Police say the remains were found in the woods by a bystander west of the West End Bay County Fire Department.
City officials tell us this investigation will be a long process.
We have a reporter on the scene gathering more information.
