Skeletal remains found in Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skeletal remains were found in Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

Panama City Beach Police say the remains were found in the woods by a bystander west of the West End Bay County Fire Department.

City officials tell us this investigation will be a long process.

We have a reporter on the scene gathering more information.

