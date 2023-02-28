Road to a state title: AHSAA State Basketball Finals Day 1 Wiregrass recap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Three Wiregrass teams try to punch their tickets into 1A and 2A State Championship matchups, as they square off in semifinal action.

Elba 61 - Marion County 68

The Lady Tigers fell short in a second half comeback against the defending 1A State Champion Lady Red Raiders.

After trailing by as many as 20 points, some excellent outside shooting by Elba (25-7) in the late stretch helped tie the game at 59-all with about 3-and-a-half minutes remaining in the 1A Semifinal clash.

Unfortunately, the comeback wasn’t meant to be, as Marion County (20-13) did what they needed to do to deny the Lady Tigers from their first girls’ basketball championship game appearance in school history.

A’Lyric Whitfield led the way for Elba with 23 points, 15 of those coming from beyond the arc, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Kendra Juarez also added 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

For the Lady Red Raiders, Lily Robinson contributed 22 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Jasmine Wilson and Porshia Lipsey both finished with 14 points, with Wilson leading the way with 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals, and Lipsey adding 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

The Lady Red Raiders will look to repeat as 1A Girls Champs when they face off with Spring Garden (35-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Florala 26 - Covenant Christian 47

Another 1A Champion stymied the hopes of a Wiregrass-area team on Monday, as defending boys champions Covenant Christian (30-3) sent Florala (23-8) on their way in a emphatic victory.

The Wildcats, looking to earn not just their first state championship game opportunity but an emotional win days after the death of their principal, played through some injury-laden adversity, but some costly turnovers and missed opportunities from the field, especially so from beyond the arc, played against the Florala boys.

Florala was led by Christian Greasham, who finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal. Rayshon Coleman and Dalton Jackson added 8 points a piece, with Jackson also finishing with 7 rebounds while Coleman added 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Eagles’ Jalen Chandler had a double-double performance, ending the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, and 3 steals. Trey Kellogg helped with 12 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 blocks, and 2 steals.

Covenant Christian will face off on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with Oakwood Academy (27-8) for the 1A boys crown, with the Eagles looking for a repeat.

Geneva County 50 - Mars Hill 70

Geneva County’s (27-6) girls will have to wait a bit longer for a return of a blue map to Hartford for the first time since 2017, as some top-tier first half bucket production pushed Mars Hill (24-5) to an opportunity at their first state crown since 2005.

The Lady Panthers shot about 51 percent from the field in the first half, which built themselves a 22-point lead going into the locker rooms at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs fought back as much as they could from the major deficit, but came up short despite some foul trouble for Mars Hill in the 2nd half.

Geneva County was helped as much as possible by a double-double effort from Jordyn Alston, who finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 blocks, and 2 steals. Charlianna Boutwell also helped with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Mars Hill punched their 2A state championship game ticket in large part thanks to Emma Kate Wright (22 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 2 steals) and Belle Hill (19 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, 4 steals).

The 2A Girls title matchup will feature the Lady Panthers facing Cold Springs (30-2) on Friday at 9 a.m.

News4′s Briana Jones will be live from Birmingham throughout the week with highlights and coverage of our local teams. You can find the full Wiregrass team schedule for Birmingham by clicking here.

