Proud to be a Farmer: Living History at Landmark Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park in Dothan is giving students a chance to step back in time.

The park connects the Wiregrass to its rich history of agriculture. For over 40 years, the park has offered field classes that immerse kids in the past.

“If you didn’t grow up on a farm, you may not realize just how much work is involved in our goods,” said Laura Weber, Executive Director of Landmark Park.

Living History allows students to get a hands-on look at how things were done back in the day, from dressing up in period clothing to doing chores.

“The kids are split into very small groups,” said Weber. “They get a lot of one-on-one attention with the instructors, and each group learns a different aspect of what life was like on the farm in the 1890s in the Wiregrass.

“They have a chance to do things like plow with horses and mules, plant a garden, cook on the wood stove, household chores without any electricity, and churn butter and things like that.”

Landmark Park believes kids retain information better when they have hands-on interaction, giving them a personal experience to what they’re learning in school.

Weber says the program has even inspired kids to pick up things like gardening, and gave them a real appreciation for what our farmers do.

“I think not only are they gaining knowledge of how to do some of these things themselves, they are really getting more of an appreciation for what we have,” said Weber.

Living History is a field trip program for both classroom and homeschool students. Landmark Park is open 7 days a week, with special events throughout the year.

