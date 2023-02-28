President Joe Biden coming to Selma on Sunday

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will travel to Alabama to take part in the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Biden will be in Selma on Sunday, March 5, for the commemoration. No other details about the president’s trip have been released but the White House said more information would follow.

The president’s trip comes a year after Vice President Kamala Harris made the journey to Dallas County for the 57th anniversary of the historic civil rights event. She previously traveled to Selma in 2018 for commemorations while a sitting U.S. senator.

Selma and Dallas County are still recovering after being slammed by recent storms, including an EF-2 tornado that destroyed a significant portion of the historic city. Despite the devastation, former Alabama state Sen. and events organizer Hank Sanders recently reiterated that the commemoration and annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee would go on as scheduled.

Bloody Sunday gets its name from the events of March 7, 1965. A group of peaceful protestors seeking voting rights tried to cross over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on a march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery. The marchers were violently beaten by law enforcement waiting for them on the bridge.

The incident sparked national outrage and later led to passage of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Annie Pearl Avery vividly remembers the events of "Blood Sunday" because she's an original foot soldier.

