Pike Road head football coach resigns after 1 season

(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News File Photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road head football coach Ed Rigby has announced he is resigning after just one year with the Patriots.

Rigby announced his departure from the position in a release posted to his social media accounts.

In the release, Rigsby said he is honored to have coached the Patriot team.

“I have never actually “worked” a day in my life. I had the honor of spending my 31st season of my coaching profession and 23rd as a high school head coach, as the Head Football Coach of the Pike Road Patriots,” Rigby said.

You can read the full release below:

In his one season with the Patriots, Rigby went 7-5 and made it to the second round of the class 6A playoffs.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Houston County shooting
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

Dothan High School (DHS) Senior, Colin Groover, and Dothan High School Principal, Dr. Keith...
Dothan AHSAA Fan Challenge
Opp vs. Pike County
WTVY FNF Week 4 Prediction Results
Friday Night Football week 1 predictions
Friday Night Football week 1 predictions
Week 0 prediction graph for Wicksburg v. Houston Academy
WTVY NEWS 4 Friday Night Football Week 0 Predictions
Helmet splash shield to protect football players (Source: WBRC)
Helmet splash shield helps prevent spread of COVID-19