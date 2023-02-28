Orange Beach announces beach closure ahead of Spring break

The map of the beach closure and a picture of the section.
The map of the beach closure and a picture of the section.(City of Orange Beach)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach announced that the Alabama Point East section of the beach by the Perdido Pass Bridge is now closed to the public.

Officials said the closure will last through Spring break and will help address safety concerns by Orange Beach PD.

The rest of the beaches will be open to the public as well as parking, according to the city.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Houston County shooting
Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

WMA'S Sophie Skipper spoke with News4 on what to expect when you bring your kids to participate...
Talking Youth Art Month with the Wiregrass Museum of Art
Celebrating Our People: Gussie Pearl Lawrence Allen
Celebrating Our People: Gussie Pearl Lawrence Allen
News4Now: What's Trending?
News4Now: What's Trending?
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple...
Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges