News4 Read Across America 2023

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Along with schools around the country, News4 is celebrating Read Across America Week.

While many schools have already started celebrating, National Read Across America Day, March 2, kicks off the full week of fun.

Read Across America was established by the National Education Association in 1988 to help foster a love for reading in children.

News4 is celebrating by gathering members of our team for virtual book readings. Join us for story time as we read some of our favorite children’s books.

