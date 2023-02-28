New road work starting at major Dothan intersections

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALDOT striping crews will be in Dothan today to work in several intersections that could cause traffic issues.

Locations include the following:

• Ross Clark Circle @ US 231 South

• Ross Clark Circle @ US 84 East

• Ross Clark Circle @ US 431

• Ross Clark Circle @ Kinsey Road

• Main Street @ Oates Street

Expect temporary delays due to lane closures as this work is underway.

For additional information, please contact Tommy Wright, Public Works Director, at 334-615-4400.

