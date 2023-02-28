New road work starting at major Dothan intersections
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALDOT striping crews will be in Dothan today to work in several intersections that could cause traffic issues.
Locations include the following:
• Ross Clark Circle @ US 231 South
• Ross Clark Circle @ US 84 East
• Ross Clark Circle @ US 431
• Ross Clark Circle @ Kinsey Road
• Main Street @ Oates Street
Expect temporary delays due to lane closures as this work is underway.
For additional information, please contact Tommy Wright, Public Works Director, at 334-615-4400.
