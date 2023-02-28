Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Those who live in the Dothan neighborhood commonly referred to as Baptist Bottom often see police officer Matt Brady patrolling up and down their streets.

“There’s a lot of good people out here,” Corporal Brady said of those he serves and protects.

With 10 years on the force, he understands that when emergencies happen his response is vital, and soon he will get there quicker because Dothan is getting Live 911.

“It takes the police department’s response time and it has the ability to shave off seconds, possibly even minutes,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny told News 4 of that revolutionary software.

When emergency calls are received, Live 911 alerts dispatchers to patrol cars in the area, then loops in those officers who listen to the conversation between callers and dispatchers as the officers get a head start to the scene.

“Being able to hear the 911 caller’s voice, the inflection, the mood, any background noise (is beneficial)”, Benny said.

Other software resources include the ability to determine situational updates, obtain information that could de-escalate volatile encounters, and provide precise location updates.

Benny, who believes technology has never been more vital to law enforcement, predicts quicker response times will save lives.

“It could be a heart attack, it could be a traffic collision, it could be a felony crime in progress,” he said of possible scenarios where Live 911 could positively alter the outcome.

City commissioners approved leasing the software last week at an annual cost of about $15,000.

