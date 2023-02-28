Enterprise Chamber names 2023 St. Paddy’s Parade grand marshal

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, and the grand marshal for this year’s event has been named.

The parade, which is set to celebrate its 30th Anniversary this year, will feature one person. This year, that person is Major General Michael McCurry.

‘Mac’, as he is referred to be friends and family and who is the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, has a strong connection to Enterprise. The University of Idaho graduate met his wife, Sadie, in the City of Progress over 30 years ago.

“Mac would be a great Grand Marshal due to his service to our country and as someone who would represent the soldiers and families of our neighbors at Fort Rucker,” according to Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations, Tammy Doerer. Enterprise Director of Tourism

Erin Grantham, the Executive Director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, added, “We are incredibly excited that General McCurry will be this year’s Grand Marshal! Enterprise is very passionate about its support for service members and their families, and the vital role that Fort Rucker plays in our community. This event, along with many others, is a great way to bring our families together to celebrate diversity, culture, and unity!”

In addition to graduating with a Master’s of Arts in national strategic policy from the U.S. Naval War College, McCurry also has a Master’s of Science in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is certified as a joint and maritime operational planner, and has served in multiple U.S. based units in locations such as North Carolina with Fort Bragg, Fort Drum in New York, and Alaska’s Fort Wainwright, and Washington, D.C.

Overseas, McCurry has served in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Germany, Turkey, and South Korea. He is described as have served those assignments “with distinction and honor, while maintaining pride in his Irish heritage, which made him a natural selection for the Grand Marshal.”

This year’s parade will begin at noon on March 18 at the Coffee County Courthouse on South Edwards Street, and follow down East College Street and around the Boll Weevil Monument and back.

The parade is free and open to the public, and will be followed by the Half Pint 0.5K. Same-day registration for the run at 10 a.m. near the Coffee County Courthouse, and is $30 per person to participate. The “Shamrockin’ After Party” will also follow at 1 p.m. at participating merchants in Downtown Enterprise.

As an additional reminder, downtown streets will be closed to through traffic during the event, with parking available around the event area. For more details, visit the Chamber’s website at EnterpriseAlabama.com, or call the Enterprise Chamber at (334) 347-0581.

