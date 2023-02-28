Celebrating Our People: Week 5

Celebrating Our People
Celebrating Our People
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month.

Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 | Izell Reese

Dothan native and former NFL player Izell Reese reflects on the importance of Black History Month. He says that it reminds him of a proud past of overcoming adversity. Reese mentions that it is important to continue to fight, recognize history, and work hard for the future.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 | Ira Hall

Ira Hall is a Dothan native who has been in the masonry industry since he was 18. He has noticed a shortage of workers in his industry and a lack of support in the lower income areas for men and young adults. Hall hopes to fill that void by supporting the younger generations.

Celebrating Our People: Ira Hall

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 | Gussie Pearl Lawrence Allen

Gussie Pearl Lawrence Allen was born in Henry County in 1922. She lived to see the first Black president, the first Black vice-president, even the first Black fire chief here in Dothan. Allen says she loves people and enjoys being social.

Celebrating Our People: Gussie Pearl Lawrence Allen was born in 1922 right here in the Wiregrass and has experienced many firsts for African Americans.

