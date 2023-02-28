Breezy again today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Winds will remain breezy today but not as bad as yesterday. Another warm morning that will turn into another hot afternoon so drink plenty of water. Starting tomorrow we will see the chance of a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours with better chances of showers on Thursday. Friday will be the day to watch as the cold front moves through, timing is still a big question but models are showing it passing through during early afternoon on Friday. We will keep an eye on it for the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. The weekend looks dry and cooler with sunshine into the first half of next week.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds SW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 66° High: 82° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 68° High: 78° 70%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

