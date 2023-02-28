Agriculture workers meet in Ashford for efficiency workshop

Alabama Cooperative Extension and Auburn’s College of Agriculture partnered to hold the Alabama Precision Agriculture Workshop, aiming to teach farmers how to m
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - These farmers are growing their knowledge and their crops today.

Alabama Cooperative Extension and Auburn’s College of Agriculture partnered to hold the Alabama Precision Agriculture Workshop, aiming to teach farmers how to manage costs, yields and how to work with new machinery.

“The event today is to showcase technologies in agriculture and how those technologies are being used for crop management, and the result of the sustainable practices, not only towards increasing productivity but protecting the environment,” said Brenda Ortiz, with the Auburn College of Agriculture.

Farmers from across the Heart of Dixie gathered at Eastgate Park, for a day of networking and education.

For local farmers, like Adam Temple, programs like these are crucial to make sure farmers are staying up with the times and getting the best bang for their buck.

“Our margins are so small that if you don’t need to spend that dollar, don’t spend it, but its also important to spend that dollar if it saves or protects your yield,” said Temple. “It is a fine line you have to walk but the more information you have, the better you can make that decision.”

Whether they came for product or profit, many farmers made new connections and gained new information about the industry.

“We all become one single team making sure we have a thriving agriculture industry, not only in Alabama, but in the Southeast,” said Ortiz.

The workshop wrapped up around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Houston County shooting
Dothan police officer Cpl. Matt Brady patrols residential neighborhood on February 27, 2023.
Here is how Dothan police will get to emergencies quicker
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center shutters all locations
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

As good as it may sound, a proposal to give parents thousands each year to send children to...
$6K savings proposed for parents who move kids to other schools
Ratify ERA pins at a League of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, can be seen...
Alabama, 4 other states prevail in suit to block Equal Rights Amendment certification
Geneva Co. public lake reopening
Geneva County public fishing lake reopening
Road work at major Dothan intersections
ALDOT painting several Dothan roads