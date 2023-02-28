Agriculture workers meet in Ashford for efficiency workshop

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - These farmers are growing their knowledge and their crops today.

Alabama Cooperative Extension and Auburn’s College of Agriculture partnered to hold the Alabama Precision Agriculture Workshop, aiming to teach farmers how to manage costs, yields and how to work with new machinery.

“The event today is to showcase technologies in agriculture and how those technologies are being used for crop management, and the result of the sustainable practices, not only towards increasing productivity but protecting the environment,” said Brenda Ortiz, with the Auburn College of Agriculture.

Farmers from across the Heart of Dixie gathered at Eastgate Park, for a day of networking and education.

For local farmers, like Adam Temple, programs like these are crucial to make sure farmers are staying up with the times and getting the best bang for their buck.

“Our margins are so small that if you don’t need to spend that dollar, don’t spend it, but its also important to spend that dollar if it saves or protects your yield,” said Temple. “It is a fine line you have to walk but the more information you have, the better you can make that decision.”

Whether they came for product or profit, many farmers made new connections and gained new information about the industry.

“We all become one single team making sure we have a thriving agriculture industry, not only in Alabama, but in the Southeast,” said Ortiz.

The workshop wrapped up around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

