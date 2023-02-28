4Warn Weather Day issued for March 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Friday, March 3 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“A fast-moving line of showers and thunderstorms is on track to pass the Wiregrass during the midday to early-afternoon period Friday.

Enough parameters look to come together to spark potential severe weather, with gusty winds the primary threat, followed by a lower threat of an isolated tornado. Thus, we’re declaring a 4Warn Weather Day as the line of showers and thunderstorms will be disruptive for a period as it moves through.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

