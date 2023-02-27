Windy and Warm

SYNOPSIS – Windy conditions across the Wiregrass Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for the highs during the first half of the week. Showers and storms likely Friday, some could be strong, and possibly a few severe. We will monitor Friday’s conditions throughout the week. A nice “cool” down this weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s!

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, windy. Low near 65°. Winds WSW at 20-25 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds W 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds WSW 10 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 10%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, morning showers & storms, some strong. Low: 68° High: 75° 70%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 70° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

