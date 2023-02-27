Very breezy today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Another warm day ahead of us, it will be breezy today with high pressure to our east and a cold front to our west the pressure gradient will increase across the area and we could see wind gust as high as 40 MPH. We will stay warm this week as we wait for our next cold front Friday.. we will keep an eye on this one it could bring severe weather with it through the morning hours on Friday. Cooler and drier for the weekend.

TODAY - Partly sunny, isolated showers. High near 82°. Winds SW 15-25 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low near 65°. Winds SW 10-20 10%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 84° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of storms. Low: 68° High: 78° 70%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 70° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

