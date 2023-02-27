Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

