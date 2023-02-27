Statewide autism conference focused on expanded insights on ASD

Annual Alabama Autism Conference
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Awareness and concern about autism drew hundreds of people to the University of Alabama recently for the 22nd annual Alabama Autism Conference.

The event brought a large crowd of people to the Bryant Conference Center where attendees spoke to groups that work to better the lives of people with autism.

The conference, held in February each year, presents the latest research in the diagnosis and treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The purpose of the Alabama Autism Conference is to build on the vision of creating better services for people affected by ASD by educating professionals, service providers, and teachers in addition to developing relationships around Alabama. This year, the conference focused on expanded insights on ASD.

“Our state is making some improvements at the state level at really looking at initiatives on early identification, early diagnosis, and early intervention. Where we need to continue to grow is beyond those early years and into adulthood, particularly focused on support for mental health on individuals with autism throughout the life span,” according to Sarah O’Kelley, a UAB Assoc. Professor and Clinical Psychologist who helped organize the conference.

This years’ conference was the most well attended in its history with 350 people onsite and another 230 who participated virtually, Kelley added.

