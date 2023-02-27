One wounded in Houston County shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was wounded in a Sunday night Houston County shooting that sent one person to a Dothan hospital.

That shooting happened shortly before 7 o’clock at a RV park along U.S. 84, about six miles east of Ashford.

The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach area, per preliminary information. Their condition is not immediately known.

Houston County deputies are working toward an arrest, but no official statement has been issued and News 4 will not divulge information from radio transmissions at this time in the interest of officer safety.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.