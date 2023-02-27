One wounded in Houston County shooting

(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was wounded in a Sunday night Houston County shooting that sent one person to a Dothan hospital.

That shooting happened shortly before 7 o’clock at a RV park along U.S. 84, about six miles east of Ashford.

The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach area, per preliminary information. Their condition is not immediately known.

Houston County deputies are working toward an arrest, but no official statement has been issued and News 4 will not divulge information from radio transmissions at this time in the interest of officer safety.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Methodist wants Harvest Church Dothan lawsuit tossed
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child
Stolen Vehicle
Man steals vehicle from local business
Alex McKay, 39, at his bond hearing on February 24, 2023
Headland murder suspect’s bond revoked after gruesome details emerge

Latest News

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $25,945,000 to Alabama from...
EPA announces $25,945,00 clean water infrastructure upgrade for Alabama
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal
These classrooms at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire could soon become housing for veterans.
Board of education requests $984 million increase for upcoming budget
Dog attack
ECSO: Man dies after attack by 3 pit bulls