Blakely man arrested for animal cruelty

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Blakely man has been arrested on alleged animal cruelty mistreatment of a dog.

According to a BPD Facebook post, on Saturday February 25, Blakely Police Department was contacted concerning a social media post of alleged mistreatment of a dog.

Daniel Glenn Jr., 56, of Blakely, was arrested for Cruelty to Animals following a search of the location in question.

BPD officers responded to a residence on Wade Rd to investigate.

Officers located a dog in distress, chained, and without an apparent food source.

The dog was removed from the residence and taken to a veterinarian where it was diagnosed as being severely dehydrated, malnourished, and infested with parasites.

Glenn Jr. was transferred to the Early County Jail pending a first appearance before a Magistrate.

BPD thanks Animal Control Officer Sherry Hughes for her assistance in this matter and the Friends of the Blakely Animal Shelter for the continued care of the dog as it is nursed back to health.

