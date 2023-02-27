Baldwin County EMA urging rip current awareness

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the number one weather-related killer along the northern gulf coast and the National Weather Service has designated the week of Feb. 27 – Mar. 5 as Rip Current Awareness Week. With spring break fast approaching and another tourist season getting ready to kick off, there are some things you should know before hitting the beach.

Chances are, if you live in south Alabama and go to the beach, you know what the beach warning flag system is and how to understand it. But millions of visitors hit Baldwin County beaches each year with no knowledge of what the red flag means or what a rip current is.

“Sometimes, when their feet hit the sand or when they see a double red flag, they’re thinking, ‘I paid my money and I’m going to go swimming,’ and that’s just not a good outcome and we really need to try and reach those people and urge them to reconsider,” said Baldwin County EMA Deputy Director, Tom Tyler.

According to the National Weather Service, 191 people have died along beaches in Alabama and the Florida panhandle because of rip currents between 2002 and 2021. That’s more than deaths caused by flooding, lightning, tornadoes and tropical events combined. So, how can you recognize a rip current when you see one?

“You may notice that the water’s discolored. You may notice that the water between waves crashing, you might see a current going out but from the beach, that doesn’t look terribly threatening,” Tyler explained.

If you find yourself being pulled from shore by a rip current, Tyler said the key to survival is to not panic and fight against the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shore, perpendicular to the current. When you feel the current release you, swim to shore.

To reach more people and save lives, Baldwin County EMA and its partners have placed more warning signs and flag locations on Fort Morgan. Just last year, the BEACH SAFE program was launched, and lifeguards spent the summer polling tourists on their level of awareness to the warning flag system.

“We just kind of want to get an idea of wat people know that are coming to our beach, what they don’t know, where we can improve on getting this information out and if they don’t know, educating them right there on the spot,” Lt. Dylan Hess told Fox 10 News when we caught up with him in April of 2022.

Baldwin County EMA officials said they’re pleased with the success of the BEACH SAFE program so far and credit it, and a daily alert that can be sent to your smart phone with a safer year in 2022.

“It’s been a big partnership in trying to push the word and since we’ve been doing this, the number of rescues has gone down so obviously we’re making headway but until we have zero, that’s when we’ll know that we’ve really gotten where we want to be.”

For more information on how to recognize a rip current and what to do if caught in one, visit the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency online and see its “beach safety” page.

