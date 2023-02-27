American Car Center shutters all locations

American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in...
American Car Center has closed all of its locations including the Eastern Blvd. dealership in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - Used car company American Car Center on Friday abruptly closed all of its dealerships across several states.

According to WMC, nearly 300 workers were laid off at company’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Companywide, employees reportedly found out the news via email from the retailer’s president and CEO just hours before the shutdown.

The company, which allowed customers to get approved quickly regardless of credit history, sought financing to continue operations a day before the announcement, the station reported.

In Alabama, ACC operated dealerships in Birmingham, Dothan, Florence, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Pelham and Tuscaloosa.

York Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund business and owner of American Car Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

As of Monday afternoon, ACC’s website remains active and appears to give customers the ability to make payments through American Financial.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Houston County shooting
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Stolen Vehicle
Man steals vehicle from local business
Dog attack
ECSO: Man dies after attack by 3 pit bulls

Latest News

Supreme Court will hear arguments on two lawsuits which challenge the Biden administration’s...
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained