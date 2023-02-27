American Car Center shutters all locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - Used car company American Car Center on Friday abruptly closed all of its dealerships across several states.

According to WMC, nearly 300 workers were laid off at company’s headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. Companywide, employees reportedly found out the news via email from the retailer’s president and CEO just hours before the shutdown.

The company, which allowed customers to get approved quickly regardless of credit history, sought financing to continue operations a day before the announcement, the station reported.

In Alabama, ACC operated dealerships in Birmingham, Dothan, Florence, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Pelham and Tuscaloosa.

York Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund business and owner of American Car Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

As of Monday afternoon, ACC’s website remains active and appears to give customers the ability to make payments through American Financial.

