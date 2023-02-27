ALEA speaks on seatbelt safety, proper usage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A little click can go a long way.

Though it is just a nylon strap with a buckle, a seatbelt could make the difference between life or death in a car accident.

Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney says the seatbelt should be one of the first things addressed before starting your drive.

“When you get in that vehicle, before you start driving around or get onto the highways, it’s very important to put that seatbelt on first,” said McKinney. “The seatbelt was installed in motor vehicles for your safety to protect you.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, automobile accidents are the leading cause of death among Alabamians ages 1-34.

While not everyone who dies in an accident is guilty of not wearing their seatbelt, the chances of death or seriously injury significantly drops with proper usage.

“It should properly go across your chest and across your lap, that way, in the event that you are involved in a crash, your seatbelt is going to lock,” said McKinney. “It’s helping to keep you in that motor vehicle and possibly from being ejected.”

McKinney says many people complain about the feeling of the seatbelt against their chest, shoulder or neck, but temporary discomfort could keep a passenger from life-altering accidents.

“I would much rather someone have minor injuries rather than the possibility of losing their life because they didn’t do something as simple as putting on their seatbelt,” said McKinney.

ADPH says someone is injured in a car accident every 15 seconds and someone is killed in a car accident every 13 minutes.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.