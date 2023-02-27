Alabamians lost over $53M to fraud in 2022, FTC says

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.
The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians have lost millions upon millions of dollars to fraud, according to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission.

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.

“I’ve received many calls about my car’s extended warranty,” said Montgomery resident William Fritz.

He has received calls from strangers asking for money. Fritz has also heard of people getting fraudulent texts and Snapchats.

It has become an increasingly common problem across the United States. In 2022, Americans reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud, $3 billion more than the previous year.

People reported losing more money to investment scams as well as imposter scams.

“We get calls almost every week about someone being scammed or a potential scam,” said Tony Garrett with the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

He wants the community to be aware of suspicious calls from people asking for money to get family members out of jail.

Garrett added that scammers are impersonating government offices to seem legitimate. People who fall victim to fraud should take swift action.

“Go ahead and call your financial institution and put a block on your accounts, credit cards, checking accounts, savings accounts, then call the police,” Garrett said.

People who have been scammed are also encouraged to reach out to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for help at 215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Houston County shooting
Christopher Curtis Rodriguez, 25 is charged with Willful Abuse of a Child
Dothan man charged with willful abuse of a child
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Dothan pastor admits guilt to drug and fraud charges
Stolen Vehicle
Man steals vehicle from local business
Dog attack
ECSO: Man dies after attack by 3 pit bulls

Latest News

One wounded in Houston County shooting
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $25,945,000 to Alabama from...
EPA announces $25,945,00 clean water infrastructure upgrade for Alabama
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal
These classrooms at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire could soon become housing for veterans.
Board of education requests $984 million increase for upcoming budget