Trojans Blast a Program Record Seven Home Runs

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trailing 10-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Trojans used nine unanswered runs and a program record seven home runs in a game to come all the way back and beat Stony Brook 15-11 from Riddle Pace Field Saturday afternoon.

The win gives the Trojans their sixth straight to open the season.

It’s been 13 years since the Trojans trailed by seven runs in a game only to come back and win, with the last time happening on March 21, 2010, against FIU. Troy was trailing 4-12 in that one and won 14-12 in the end.

“You could have easily said after the third and fourth inning that it wasn’t going to be our day,” head coach Skylar Meade said. “You make your luck. The maturity in the dugout and all our guys, with their competitive nature and competitive spirit, really drove us all throughout the game. We picked each other up and came away with another exciting win.”

Troy (6-0) set a program record for seven home runs in a single game after Tremayne Cobb Jr. and Lance Gardiner picked up their first in a Trojan uniform as William Sullivan, Kole Myers, and Shane Lewis each had one with Kyle Mock finishing with two giving him three over two days.

The last time the Trojans homered in six consecutive games was in 2017. Trailing 10-9, the big swing came from Sullivan, who sent a ball over the right field wall for the second straight game, giving the Trojans the lead back and this time for good.

Sullivan finished with three RBIs and now has a .591 batting average with 1.971 OPS. Zach Fruit started on the mound for the Trojans but allowed six runs with three walks and only two strikeouts. Logan Ross followed but wouldn’t record an out before Noah Janney (1-0) came in and gave Troy 3.1 innings of solid work, allowing a hit, no walks, and two strikeouts to earn the win.

Stony Brook (0-5) remains winless on the season as freshman Eddie Smink (0-2) picks up the loss out of the bullpen giving up five runs in 2.2 innings, three walks, and five strikeouts. Smink came in for Seawolves starter Nick DeGennaro who was chased from the ball game after the Trojans tabbed him for seven runs on eight hits. After the first pitch, Troy had a 1-0 lead thanks to a Myers leadoff home run. Troy would finish the first inning up three runs after Caleb Bartolero and Sullivan drove in two more.

The Seawolves responded with runs in three straight innings, including a six-run fourth to take the 10-3 lead.

Five runs from the Trojans in the fourth and one in the fifth had woken up the home crowd with the comeback officially on. The Seawolves put up a run in the top of the eighth to make it a one-run game, but the Trojans used the long ball as insurance to go up by four as Mock and Gardiner went deep.

In total, the Trojans have hit 21 home runs on the season, which would lead the country in the category as of Saturday night.

Troy and Stony Brook will wrap up the three-game set today, at noon. The Trojans will try and match their longest win streak to start a season since 2020.

