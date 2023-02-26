Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal

MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.(Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at a local fuel terminal tank farm.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue units Engine 4, Engine 20, Engine 2, Truck 41, Rescue 96, Car 31, HazMat 60&62 with Foam Trailer, Heavy Rescue 76 arrived on the scene where flames were visible from an unpressurized filing pipe beside a 42,000-gallon ethanol tank.

According to MF/R, hand lines were laid to cool the tank initially, and then a foam application was applied.

After a few moments of that tactic, the crew was able to close the main valve and slow down the leak to extinguish any remaining fire.

There were no injuries, and an additional foam layer was applied before crews turned the scene over to the plant manager.

No further information is available at this time.

