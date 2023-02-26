ECSO: Man dies after attack by 3 pit bulls

Dog attack
Dog attack(MGN/Personeelsnet / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A man died after being attacked by three pit bulls in Escambia County, Fla., Friday night, authorities said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cardiac arrest around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Norris Ave. According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, a witness saw three pit bulls attacking the man, scared the dogs away then called 911. But the victim later died from his injuries, according to ECSO.

Escambia County Animal Control were unable to find the dogs Friday night. Deputies and animal control returned to the area Saturday morning and found one pit bull, which authorities said was still very aggressive. The dog was shot by a deputy and is receiving medical treatment, ECSO said. A second pit bull was captured later Saturday, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.

